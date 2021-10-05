Judson ISD schools on lockdown

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5 for updates.

SAN ANTONIO — Update: From Judson ISD at 10 a.m. - "The full lockdown at Metzger MS has been lifted and they are now in a perimeter lockdown. Students can move around inside the building, but may not enter or exit the building at this time. We will provide updates as they are available."

Metzger Middle School is on a full lockdown and Escondido Elementary School and Woodlake Elementary School have been placed on a perimeter lockdown, officials said. There were reports of shots being fired around the area, Judson ISD told KENS 5.

"Both Bexar County Sheriff and Judson ISD Police Department are working to investigate and ensure the safety of our students and staff. The middle school is on a full lockdown as authorities continue to investigate. For additional security and precaution two of our elementary schools, Escondido ES and Woodlake ES have been placed on a perimeter lockdown," a spokesperson said.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office reacted to the incident, saying:

"Earlier this morning just before 9 AM shots were heard in close proximity of Metzger Middle School, in Northeast Bexar County, prompting a lockdown. Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies and Judson ISD Police responded immediately, established a perimeter around the school, and checked all staff and students at the school for safety. ALL STAFF AND STUDENTS ARE SAFE, NO INJURIES."

BCSO said deputies were on the scene while additional shots were heard north of the campus, prompting the lockdowns:

"At this time Bexar County Sheriff‘s Deputies are attempting to locate this individual. Avoid the area, traffic will be delayed, updates will be provided as they come in."