SAN ANTONIO — A 399th court judge has dropped the bond of Andre McDonald from $2 million to $300,000.

While out on bond, McDonald will only be allowed to go to work and is not allowed to have contact with his daughter.

Andre was charged with evidence tampering earlier this month following the disappearance of his wife, Andreen McDonald.

