JOURDANTON, Texas — Police in Jourdanton say a foundation honoring the late Rudy Alvarado was the victim of a burglary Wednesday.

According to the Jourdanton Police Department, someone took an uncooked brisket and a money box containing $2,000 cash from a vehicle on the 1600 block of Simmons. Police say the Rudy Alvarado Foundation was planning a fundraiser for anniversary of his death this Sunday, but lost all the money.

Police say the suspect is a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with dark shaggy hair, wearing a red faded shirt.

If you have any information on who took the money and brisket, please contact Jourdanton Police at 830-769-3434.

