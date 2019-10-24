JOURDANTON, Texas — Police in Jourdanton say a foundation honoring the late Rudy Alvarado was the victim of a burglary Wednesday.
According to the Jourdanton Police Department, someone took an uncooked brisket and a money box containing $2,000 cash from a vehicle on the 1600 block of Simmons. Police say the Rudy Alvarado Foundation was planning a fundraiser for anniversary of his death this Sunday, but lost all the money.
Police say the suspect is a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with dark shaggy hair, wearing a red faded shirt.
If you have any information on who took the money and brisket, please contact Jourdanton Police at 830-769-3434.
