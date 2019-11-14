JOURDANTON, Texas — Two children were attacked as they were playing in their Jourdanton neighborhood.

Police said officers responded to a call off the 800 block of Magnolia Street around 5 p.m. Tuesday night, where two children had reported a man pulled a realistic-looking pellet gun on them as they walked down the street.

The two children ran from the man holding the gun, and he fired at them, hitting one of the children in the head.

“It doesn’t appear to make a whole lot of sense why someone would just randomly do that,” said Jourdanton Police Chief Eric Kaiser. “But, it’s just not something we’re going to tolerate, especially when children are involved.”

Police arrested Joshua Edwards and charged him with Injury to a Child, a third-degree felony. Investigators said Edwards also had a large hunting knife in his possession.

Kaiser said Edwards admitted the entire incident to officers, and he didn’t seem to have any remorse or understand why he was being arrested.

“He didn’t seem to think it was that big of a deal, but obviously, the people who were having a gun pointed at them didn’t think it was as funny as he did,” Kaiser said.

Kaiser noted it was a dangerous decision, and one that could have ended much worse. “You never know how someone is going to react,” he said. “We live in Texas, and there’s plenty of people that do carry real weapons for protection. If they see someone pointing a gun at a child or at them, it could end poorly for everyone involved.”

Authorities said the children, one in elementary school, the other in junior high, were not seriously injured.

Kaiser said Edwards is facing a sentence of anywhere between two to 10 years in a state prison.

