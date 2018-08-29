ATASCOSA COUNTY — Officers have arrested a Jourdanton man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Aaron De la Garza was taken into custody Wednesday and faces one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child - a first-degree felony - as well as two counts of Indecency with a Child with sexual contact.

If convicted, De la Garza faces up to 99 years in prison for the first-degree felony charge.

The Jourdanton Police Department says that they conducted their investigation for a year with the assistance of the Children's Alliance of South Texas before presenting the facts to an Atascosa County Grand Jury.

De la Garza remains at the Atascosa County Jail and is being held on a bond of $225,000.

