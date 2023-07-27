Man receives 35-year sentence for 2021 carjacking and murder in south San Antonio

It happened at a Texaco station on the south side of the Alamo City.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man behind a 2021 San Antonio carjacking and murder has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Jose Gonzales was convicted for the murder of Mario Renteria. In August of 2021, Renteria was fixing a flat tire at a south-side Texaco when Gonzales approached, got into his car and ran him over.

Gonzales lost control and eventually rammed into the side of the store. Renteria died at the scene.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.