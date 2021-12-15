Suspect charged with murder of mother of 5 surrenders, according to HCSO

“She really tried to escape from him. She really did. From my understanding he was threatening our family to keep her around," the victim's brother said.

HOUSTON — The suspect charged with killing a young woman who was gunned down with her five children sleeping nearby has surrendered, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Johnny "Ray Ray" Landry, 48, is charged with the murder of 28-year-old Shaterica Anderson. Landry is the father of Anderson's five children, ages 3 to 9.

According to HCSO, Landry fled after the early Monday morning shooting on Nov. 23 in the 5900 block of Cypresswood Green Drive.

Deputies confirmed Landry was out on bond prior to this shooting for making a terroristic threat towards Anderson in a family violence case.

According to the victim’s brother, Jacoby Ashton, Anderson tried leaving Landry several times and they were broken up when she was murdered.

“She really tried to escape from him. She really did. From my understanding he was threatening our family to keep her around.”

He describes his sister as a kind, loving, hard worker who adored her kids.

Arrest update: Johnny Landry turned himself in at the Harris County Criminal Courts building. Landry is being booked into the Harris County Jail on the charge of Murder. #HouNews https://t.co/qqJvOz2RAP — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 15, 2021

“I watched her get two or three jobs just to make sure they would have something for Christmas or their birthdays,” Ashton said. ”She always made sure that her kids never went without.”

“My sister was the most loving person that you could ever encounter. She had a beautiful smile. Smile for days!”

Although investigators say the suspect’s sister reported that Anderson and Landry were struggling over a gun, Ashton doesn’t believe that. He said once he saw the murder scene, it was clear to him she didn’t put up a fight and was asleep when she was shot.

“It definitely wasn’t a fight. It was just cold-blooded murder. It was just pure evil what he did to her. For him to do that with the kids in the house… thank God that they stayed asleep.”

Landry’s criminal history goes back to 1990. Court documents show his charges include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery.

“The system really failed my family this time.”

Ashton’s message for Landry; “You will never rest peacefully as long as I’m alive because I will make sure that we find you.”

Ashton says his five nieces and nephews are with their maternal grandmother. A Gofundme page has been set up to help the family. Click here to help.