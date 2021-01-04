Person of interest in 2018 jogging trail murder arrested on sexual assault charges in Las Vegas

Alexander Michelson is a person of interest in the stabbing death of 20-year-old Mia Lutzenberger.

SAN ANTONIO — A fugitive in two separate sexual assaults, who police said is also a person of interest in a 2018 murder, was captured this month after nearly a year on the run.

Alexander Michelson was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals in Las Vegas earlier this month and brought back to San Antonio this week to face charges of aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault, authorities said. Online records confirmed the arrest.

Michelson was identified by San Antonio Police in June of last year as a person of interest in the 2018 stabbing death of Mia Lutzenberger. Lutzenberger’s mother, Petra Zamora, said Michelson was there the night her daughter was murdered.

However, Michelson has never been charged in connection with the murder.

Lutzenberger was found fatally stabbed on a Leon Creek jogging trail the day before Halloween in 2018. The 20-year-old was with four others—two men and two women, including Michelson. A police report states both women told officers they were knocked unconscious and did not remember how Lutzenberger was stabbed.

In the immediate aftermath of the murder, SAPD Chief William McManus said the stories of all involved “do not add up.” Lutzenberger’s mother has long said the same, adding she was relieved to know Michelson was back in custody in connection with the two sexual assaults and hoping that it could soon bring closure to her daughter’s case.

Police said Tuesday the two cases are unrelated to Lutzenberger’s death, but that Michelson remains a person of interest in the 2018 murder.

Michelson’s arrest comes nearly a year after he cut off his GPS monitor while out on $100,000 bond on an aggravated sexual assault charge for a sexual assault court documents said occurred in 2017.

During his time on the run, court documents state authorities tied him to a separate sexual assault in 2015 after his DNA registered a hit in the FBI’s CODIS database. In that case, authorities said he sexually assaulted a woman whom he had just met at the pool of an apartment complex.

A judge on Tuesday set Michelson’s bond in the 2015 case at $75,000. He was remanded without bond in the 2017 aggravated sexual assault case, meaning he will stay behind bars until trial unless a judge grants him bail.