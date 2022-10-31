Jessica Briones convicted in 2017 murder of her 4-year-old child

Authorities at the time said her child died one day after she was brought to a northwest-side police substation.

SAN ANTONIO — Sentencing is now underway for Jessica Briones after the San Antonio woman on Monday was found guilty of killing her 4-year-old daughter in September of 2017.

The trial had been ongoing since mid-October, more than five years after Briones, 39, brought her child to a northwest-side police substation; authorities at the time said the girl had several injuries to her face, head, leg and arms. She was pronounced dead at University Hospital the following day, on Sept. 6, 201, and Briones was subsequently arrested.

At the time, she told authorities her daughter hit her head by accident, and had been vomiting. When questioned about why she didn't call for help sooner, Briones reportedly told police she didn't know where her phone was and that it was low on minutes.

When asked about the injuries, Briones told police her child fell a lot and had stumbled a few days prior. Briones admitted to slamming the girl's arm in the door, but called it an accident.

As for the trauma to her daughter's head, Briones had no explanation. After her daughter's death, her charge was eventually upgraded to murder.

Briones faces five years to life in prison after her conviction.

