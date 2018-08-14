SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE (2:55 PM): San Antonio police say that Joint Base San Antonio military has taken charge of the search for the suspect.

Air Force Security Forces and U.S. Marshals are assisting multiple San Antonio and Bexar County officials in the search for a man at JBSA Camp Bullis Tuesday.

According to JBSA Public Affairs, the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, an SAPD officer was assisting a homeowner in the 19000 block of Shady Lane Drive.

As he was approaching the tenant's property, the officer spotted a Ford F-250 with a man sticking out of the vehicle.

The officer approached the vehicle, and the suspect reportedly shifted to the passenger side. The officer asked the man who he was.

At that point, police said the man hesitated, then jumped out of the car and ran.

The officer went to chase the man but was brought to a halt when the man jumped an embankment.

The officer lost sight of the suspect but was able to confirm that the F-250 was a stolen vehicle.

Police said the suspect was a white male with a scruffy beard and reddish hair, standing around 6-feet tall.

Police were not able to confirm his identity and said that he did not pose a danger to the people in the area. Police also reported that they had established a tight quadrant, but JBSA Camp Bullis was on lockdown.

(Part 1 of 2) An armed suspect breached the fence at JBSA-Camp Bullis at approx. 10 a.m. today. San Antonio Police Dept. officers were in pursuit of the suspect who was driving a stolen vehicle on I-10 when he approached the Camp Bullis gate, which was closed. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) August 14, 2018

(Part 2 of 2) The suspect jumped over the fence & is believed to be armed & dangerous. AF Security Forces, local law enforcement, SAPD & U.S. Marshals are in pursuit of the suspect. JBSA-Camp Bullis is currently on lockdown. No other JBSA locations are affected by the lockdown. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) August 14, 2018

SAPD, BCSO, K9 units, and two helicopters were reportedly on scene, as well as Camp Bullis Military Police. Crime Scene Investigators were investigating the stolen vehicle.

