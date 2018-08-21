SAN ANTONIO — The U.S. Marshal's office has confirmed they've caught the fugitive who breached the fence at Joint Base San Antonio - Camp Bullis and evaded officers for a week.

28-year-old Robert Lynch was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. The registered sex offender was wanted by the Bandera County Sheriff's Department for burglarizing several ranches.

Lynch had been arrested for the break-ins but was able to escape custody and had been on the run ever since.

A break in the case came around 9 a.m.on August 14, when an SAPD officer spotted a Lynch with a stolen Ford F-250. Lynch ran when confronted by the officer. The officer gave chase but Lynch jumped an embankment and ran into JBSA Camp Bullis.

U.S. Marshals assisted SAPD and JBSA officials to maintain a quadrant at the base, which they held for 48 hours. They were unable to bring Lynch into custody at that time, and the suspect escaped.

On Monday, Marshals asked for the public's assistance in capturing Lynch. In less than 24 hours, the U.S. Marshals office says they received multiple tips from the public about the suspect's whereabouts.

Officers were then able to locate Lynch at a house in the 20000 block of Carrie Louise Street, on the city's northwest side. Marshals say they were able to take Lynch into custody without incident.

