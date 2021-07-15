San Antonio man arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots pleads guilty

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in Washington D.C. has pleaded guilty, court records show.
Matthew Carl Mazzocco had been charged with parading, demonstrating or picketing in the U.S. Capitol building amid the January 6 chaos in which dozens were arrested. FBI agents arrested Mazzocco after raiding his Stone Oak in the ensuing days, having followed a social media breadcrumb trail there.
Mazzocco faces up to six months in jail and a potential fine of $5,000. His sentencing is set for Oct. 4.