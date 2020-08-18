'It's like losing Ricky all over again,' Family searches for late son's stolen truck

Just two days before Christmas Margo's son Ricky Delgado was killed in a crash in Helotes. His friends were able to get his blue Ford F-250 towed to the service.

SAN ANTONIO — On the lonely road of grief often times the biggest challenge is changing course but for Margo Jimenez getting a piece of her son back certainly helped.

"I mean that truck meant the world to us," Jimenez said via FaceTime.

Just two days before Christmas Margo's son Ricky Delgado was killed in a crash in Helotes. At his funeral, his friends were able to get his blue Ford F-250 that wasn't running at the time, towed to the service.

"It meant the world to my son that was his pride and joy," Jimenez recalled.

A pride and joy friends of Ricky's were able to fix up and get running again, the group surpised his parents with the keepsake in January.

"It was so exciting because Ricky would have loved to gotten to drive that truck again," Kelsey Jackson, Ricky's friend recalled. "It's not just a truck there's a lot more to it than just a truck."

Sentimental value that has since been ripped away.

On Saturday evening Ricky's friend took his truck to Top Golf and within a couple of hours, it was stolen.

"His services were hard enough for me and now we're having to deal with the loss of his truck," Jimenez said as she fought back tears.

"I really honestly feel like I'm living this all over again."

Pain, no parent should have to endure. Margo, a breast cancer survivor, lost her best friend, her matching tattoo partner, her world.

All she asks is to get a little piece of him back.

"This was part of Ricky and it's like losing Ricky all over again," she said. "All we want is the truck, please, we are begging you, I'm still praying for a miracle."

Ricky's family is offering a $20,000 reward for the recovery of the blue Ford F-250.



His friends shared distinct details of the truck:

American Force Wheels, "Godspeed" decal across the top of the windshield, TSD decal on back window, his remembrance decal, an American Force black decal and a breast cancer ribbon decal. The bed liner also has an R2 design in it.