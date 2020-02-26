SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for more potential young victims in a northeast side case that involves allegations of child sex assault, pornography production and drug abuse.

Neighbors who live near a man arrested Friday on human trafficking charges said court documents related to the case offer a chilling view of a situation that could involve a number of young teen boy victims.

At the Kenton Place Apartments off Nacogdoches Road, none of the residents wanted to be identified by name, but everyone who spoke anonymously said Friday night's bust is the talk of the complex.

One woman, who said police asked her for directions to the area in the 13800 block of Dreamwood, said the incident is hard to believe, and hits too close to home.

"I know that my kids won't be playing outside anymore," she said.

The woman, who has a teenage son, said she will question her child more closely and be more cautious.

Remembering an incident several months ago where her son complained about a man following him through the complex, the mother said she wonders if her son had a close brush with crime. She now plans to be more vigilant than ever.

"My son rides his skateboard at the dog park and the tennis courts, so it makes me very cautious and worried now because it was this close," the mom said.

While reading the court documents that led to the arrest of 27-year-old Zachary Neuhaus, several mothers shared details they called disturbing.

One woman said "The guy threatened the victims and said he was going to burn his house down if he told. Like, that's sick."

While he was being led to jail in handcuffs at Public Safety Headquarters last week, Neuhaus called the allegations being made against him lies, but neighbors said they are worried about the implications of the arrest.

"It's disgusting and it's sick and there could be other kids out there," one woman said.

Neuhaus is charged with two counts of Continuous Trafficking of Persons.

In arrest affidavits, San Antonio Police allege that over a period of eight months, Neuhaus lured at least two 15-year-old boys into a web of drugs, pornography production, sexual assault and death threats.

The teens told investigators Neuhaus intentionally targeted young boys at nearby high schools, by offering them illegal drugs like marijuana, LSD and anti-psychotics. They also talked of Neuhaus providing them alcohol at his apartment, and they told police Neuhaus would use his truck to pick them up at home and take them to his apartment.

Police spokesperson Alisia Pruneda said, "It escalated. It went from the monetary exchange for the narcotics, which became pictures, then obscene pictures and then sexual favors."

Neighbors said if there are other victims, now is the time to speak up.

One mom said, “The guy’s in jail. It’s safe right now to come out if you are a victim.”

Neuhaus lives in North East ISD. His apartment is located in the Madison High School area. District officials said they are notifying principals in the area of the ongoing investigation.

San Antonio Police said they are interested in talking with anyone who may have information about this continuing investigation.

The Special Victims Unit is handling this case. Their daytime number is (210)207-2313 and the after-hours number is (210)207-7389.

For more information on human trafficking resources, click here.

