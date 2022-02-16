Is your child joining social media? Here are safety tips to keep in mind

Following an arrest of a local NISD employee, we spoke with an expert to learn how more of these situations can be prevented.

SAN ANTONIO — A former school custodian is behind bars, accused of sending sexually explicit text messages to a student.

26-year-old Noah Brune is charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Arrest records say he admitted to the crime, but his confession didn't stop there.

In mid-December, a parent whose child attended Rawlinson Middle School reported a disturbing discovery. An arrest affidavit states the mother found explicit text messages on her 12-year-old daughter's phone. The messages were sexual in nature and one text included a picture of the person's face. Police say they confirmed the sender was the school janitor.

Investigators say Brune eventually admitted he contacted the victim on Instagram, then started messaging her through an app called "Text Now" in efforts to hide his real phone number.

According to police, Brune also confessed he exchanged more messages with another minor.

NISD officials say Brune resigned shortly after being questioned, ending his two-month employment at the school.

The Texas Education Agency was notified about the incident, and an investigation is also underway with CPS to determine if Brune made any physical contact with a student. That case is still pending.

Brune remains in jail as of Wednesday evening with an $85,000 bond.

"We need to be proactive in teaching our kids the signs to look for," said Mandy Majors, the Executive Director of Next Talk.

Next Talk is a non-profit keeping kids safe online by creating a culture of conversation among families.

A good start, says Majors, is having your child set their social media account as private so they only interact with people they know. Next, you can tell your children it's safest not to give out too much personal information in their bio.

"If anyone asks for personal information like your address, where do you go to school, that's just red flag alert," said Majors.

If an adult asks your child to keep a secret, that's another red flag.

Majors says online predators also may follow a "scale" that begins with cursing and could lead to more serious proposals, like alcohol or pictures.

"Oftentimes on this scale from 0 to 10, steps 3, 4 and 5 are exchanging nude photos," she explained. "That often happens before additional, physical sexual touch."

Should a disturbing message or situation occur online involving your child and a potential predator, and the child divulges that information to you, Majors recommends acting calm. This can help make your child feel more comfortable reporting inappropriate situations to you in the future. She suggests sharing your real, more serious emotions with your friends or spouse.

"I like to tell parents to avoid crazy parent mode," said Majors. "We can instead respond with, 'Thank you so much for bringing this to me. You're not gonna lose your social media. In fact, I'll give you even more freedom because you're being honest with me, but we need to deal with this situation'."

Guidelines for your child can expand as they get older and you build trust, Majors says. At that point, your child will have more digital safety awareness skills under their belt.