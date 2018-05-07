It may be months before definitive answers are provided about the baby found dead in a west San Antonio closet on Tuesday. But there have been new developments in the case.

A man who left the Bronco Lane house on Thursday says that he’s the baby's father but he left the home, cursing, before confirming any details.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says that the investigation into the child’s death is ongoing but would not comment on the man's claim.

Pamela Allen of Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach said that she is working with the sheriff's office to get permission to give the baby a proper burial. She also said that neighbors were saddened by what happened at the house late Tuesday after investigators left the scene.

Allen said that just moments after somber crime scene technicians removed a small trunk with the withered remains of the baby, a makeshift memorial sprouted in front of the house.

What happened next shocked Allen, who has buried several tiny victims of child abuse and neglect.

“When they saw that renter just tear it down and start crashing things down and then burning it, they're like 'No. We're going to do something for that baby,'" Allen said.

Even though it will take months for the investigation to progress to the point where a burial decision can be made, Allen said that her group will stand by, ready to help.

“There is a legal process, because the baby will have representation and so it has to go through the investigation first. And if a parent is identified, the sheriff has a tough job ahead of him.” Allen noted.

Investigators with the Department of Family and Protective Services were talking with people in the home on Thursday. The agency confirms that they are working with law enforcement on the case.

Records from the San Antonio Police Department show extensive calls for service from the address during the past two years. Disturbances, assaults and narcotics calls dominate this list.

Neighbors reported that they have reported trouble from the address for a very long time.

People who live in the 7900 block of Bronco Lane said that they plan to host a memorial for the baby on Saturday at 8 p.m.

If you'd like to help with the effort to bury the baby, you can visit the official website for Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach here.

© 2018 KENS