Well-known Texas Instagram model killed in murder-suicide, Richmond police say

The body of 33-year-old Janae Gagnier, who called herself “Miss Mercedes Morr” on Instagram, was discovered at her home on Sunday.

RICHMOND, Texas — A popular Instagram model was killed in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Richmond police.

The body of 33-year-old Janae Gagnier was found in her apartment on Sunday when police were asked to do a welfare check. Gagnier called herself “Miss Mercedes Morr” on Instagram where she had 2.6 million followers.

The man suspected of killing Gagnier was also found dead in the apartment at 5200 Pointe West Circle. Police aren't releasing his name yet, but they say he was in his 30s.

"Yesterday was the worst day of my life .. my heart is gone. My soul is gone," the victim's sister posted on Instagram.

The sister said she and her mom checked on Janae last Thursday and she was having "an amazing time."

"I’m so happy we said we loved you. I’m so happy I got to see your face one last time," the sister posted.

Sometime after that, the victim was killed.

"At this point in the investigation, it is not believed that there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim," police said. "At this point, this is being considered a murder/suicide and it is an ongoing investigation to determine motive in the case."