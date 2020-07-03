SAN ANTONIO — A man was rushed to an area hospital Saturday morning after a stray bullet hit him from a nearby fight outside of an adult entertainment club.

According to an official with SAPD, officers were called out to the intersection of Sable and Quality just before 5:30 a.m. in regards to a shooting in progress.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found shell casings and witnesses, but no victim. Twenty minutes later, SAPD was notified of a gunshot victim that showed up at a nearby hospital.

Prior to the shooting, there was a disturbance inside of the XTC Cabaret that turned violent, according to an official with SAPD. When that happened, the patrons were kicked out of the adult entertainment club and the fight moved to the street outside. At some point things escalated between multiple men and gunfire was exchanged.

Investigators don't believe that any of the bar patrons that were shooting at each other were hit, but an innocent bystander that was about 100 yards down the street was struck by a bullet.

The victim was then rushed to the hospital by a friend.

There is no information on possible suspect(s) at this time.