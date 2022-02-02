Search underway | Inmate arrested in NW Houston, another still on the run after escaping from Louisiana prison, HCSO says

Deputies think they're responsible for several recent robberies and assaults here in Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One prison inmate is back in custody and a second is still on the run after police say SWAT was called out to search a home in northwest Houston.

This happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Skeleton.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said the suspects are two of five who broke out of a Louisiana detention facility back in September.

Before arriving at the scene on Skeleton, deputies were searching for one of the escaped inmates in the 100 block of Hollow Tree.

Investigators said he and the other inmate were responsible for aggravated robberies and aggravated kidnappings between November and December of 2021.

The suspect was located, and after a short chase, he was arrested by deputies, investigators said.

Another one of the escapees was said to be in the 2700 block of Skeleton Road. Investigators responded to the scene, but the residents staying at the home told them he was no longer there but confirmed he had been there earlier in the day.

Investigators said the inmate is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators said they would be releasing more information about the inmates soon.