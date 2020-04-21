HOUSTON — An infant suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was brought to an area hospital, Houston police tweeted early Tuesday.

The shooting was reported sometime before 2 a.m. at a home in the 10300 Envoy, early reports indicated.

Police tweeted the child was stabilized, but further details about his or her condition were not immediately released. Police also did not comment about the shooting itself, saying that it was an on-going investigation.

Child shot

OnSceneTV for KHOU 11

A later check of the neighborhood, located in northeast Houston, showed no signs of police activity.

Check back here for further updates to this story.

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna

KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.