HOUSTON — A little girl is safe after police say the infant was in the backseat of a vehicle stolen Friday morning in northeast Houston.

Houston police say they recovered the child who was found at North Finch Circle and Elbert Street. The 10-month-old is back safe with her mother.

This started when police received a call from a mother saying someone has stolen her tan Chevrolet Silverado from the Valero located in the 6600 block of Homestead at Bennington.

Police say the mother went inside to pay for gas. Then someone in a RAV4 pulls up and someone gets out of the passenger side before jumping into the truck.

The mother chased after them and asked for help from nearby drivers. She got into their pickup and chased after the stolen vehicle.

Fortunately, the infant was found safe 20 minutes later in the abandoned truck.

Police are still searching for the suspect involved in the carjacking. A description was not released.

"I’m trying to make sure they catch her, this individual, because by the grace of God my baby is safe," the mother said.

