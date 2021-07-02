Man and woman indicted on child assault charges after allegedly not strapping 2-yr-old into car seat ahead of deadly crash

The young girl was treated for multiple injuries after the incident, while an 80-year-old victim in another car was killed.

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County grand jury returned indictments charging a local man and woman with causing serious bodily injury to a child who apparently wasn't appropriately buckled into a car seat during a deadly March crash.

The charges stem from a March 31 incident in which Daniel Reynaldo Telles allegedly was driving without a license, going 89 mph in a 40 mph zone and maneuvering "with willful disregard" when he crashed into another car, arrest records state. He's also been indicted on manslaughter charges after the collision killed the occupant of the other vehicle, 80-year-old Antonio Martinez.

According to official court documents, Telles and Selena Marie Hernandez are accused of "failing to secure" Hernandez's 2-year-old daughter "in an appropriate child safety seat" before taking to the road, as well as leaving her in the burning car.

She was eventually rescued by bystanders, an affidavit states, and taken to a local hospital to be treated for multiple fractures.