A 19-year-old was killed on Nov. 26 when police said her passenger's rifle was discharged in her car, shooting her in the back.

Gas City native Annalysa McMillan's death was ruled a homicide after police said an AR-15 style rifle in the possession of her back-seat passenger, 22-year-old Austin Mark Smith, went off--going through the driver's seat and hitting her in the back.

Grant County Jail

Two other passengers were not injured. Smith was charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and reckless homicide.

