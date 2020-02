SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities say one woman was taken into custody, and more arrests are anticipated, after an undercover operation uncovered an illegal gambling operation in a west-side home.

According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, undercover deputies found 21 illegal eight-liner machines (a kind of digital slot machine) in the residence, along with a stolen gun and drugs. The home also had a secret concealed room.

The suspect's identity was not specified by Salazar.