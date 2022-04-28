IDEA Public Schools vice principal struck 5-year-old boy who became unruly with her, authorities say

She's now facing felony charges of injury to a child.

SAN ANTONIO — An IDEA Public Schools vice principal is in custody after allegedly assaulting a 5-year-old who became unruly with her, pushing him into a metal cabinet and punching him “in the face or head,” authorities say.

Tara Coleman Hunter, 53, was arrested Thursday by Bexar County deputies after the child’s mother contacted law enforcement, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. The mother told authorities the incident happened last Friday, but after several days of feeling like school officials “weren’t being forthcoming with her” about the incident, she contacted law enforcement.

Salazar said the mother provided photos of bruises on the boy’s body, apparently sustained in the incident at IDEA Amber Creek on the far southwest side. And, the sheriff added, the boy’s recounting of the events to investigators “remained consistent” while Coleman initially refused to speak without a lawyer present.

“She then tried to make a counteraccusation against the young boy. There’s no doubt in our mind; he admits that he struck her,” Salazar said Thursday evening. “But this is a 5-year-old. Educators, especially school administrators like this, should be more than capable of handling that. As it looks now, this was handled way inappropriately.”

Hunter has been charged with bodily injury to a child, which amounts to a third-degree felony.