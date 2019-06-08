SPOKANE, Wash. — An adult film actress has pleaded guilty to trying to hire someone she believed was a hit man for $5,000 to kill the father of one her children.

Katrina Danforth pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, The Spokesman-Review reported .

The investigation began when she told her friend that she wanted the man killed, according to court documents. The target is only identified as "R.H." in the documents.

The friend gave Danforth the phone number of a supposed hired killer, who was actually an undercover police officer in Montana. She agreed to meet him in October 2018.

Danforth, 32, who performs under the name Lynn Pleasant, instructed the hit man to leave the body where it could be found, and she told him that she did not care if others in his home were harmed, according to the documents.

She mailed half money to the hit man in November 2018, Assistant U.S. Attorney Traci Whelan wrote.

"This money was the down payment for the hit with the remaining $2,500 to be paid after R.H. was murdered," Whelan wrote.

Federal agents arrested Danforth at the airport in Spokane, Washington, in December on five counts of using interstate commerce in the commission of murder for hire.

