ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A man impersonating an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer extorted money from Hispanic-owned businesses, Anne Arundel County officials said Friday.

The police department and county officials held a press conference Friday to discuss the impersonator. Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, and Multicultural Affairs Officer for Anne Arundel County Sergio Polanco were at the news conference.

The suspect was extorting money from businesses, particularity businesses that are Hispanic-owned, police said.

In June, another person, identified as Timothy Trivett, of Yorktoiwn, Va., was arrested in Maryland for impersonating an office, police said. Trivett, 54, was charged after impersonating a police officer in Baltimore.

RELATED: Man impersonates police officer, tries to conduct traffic stop

A Maryland State Police trooper caught Trivett trying to conduct a traffic stop, officials said.

Trivett was the only occupant of a Chevy Impala that had blue and white flashing lights when he tried to pull over a Honda Accord on the Outer Loop of Interstate 695 at Green Spring Avenue in Baltimore, police said.

The state trooper that pulled up behind Trivett's Impala said he was wearing what looked like police equipment, body armor and a uniform.

Trivett was also charged with possessing multiple handguns, police said.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news