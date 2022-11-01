'I wasn't ready to let him go' | San Antonio mother mourns teen son killed outside corner store, police release video of suspect

16-year-old Jeremiah Guenther was gunned down outside a San Antonio gas station in December.

SAN ANTONIO — 16-year-old Jeremiah Guenther was gunned down outside a San Antonio gas station in December, and investigators are asking for the public's help trying to find the shooter.

San Antonio police released new video of who they believe killed the boy. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect. The teen's mother, Jenifer Lugo, re-living the nightmare of her son's final moments.

"It wasn't easy," she said. "It wasn't easy. I wasn't ready to let him go. It doesn't matter if they did bad, no child deserves to be killed."

On December 14th, Lugo's son was shot and killed at a convenience store near Woodlawn Lake Park. Lugo said her son was there with his brother. She said the suspect and a group of other people got into an argument. She said Jeremiah was not involved in that fight and was in the car the entire time. Police said at one point, bullets started flying, and that's when Lugo's older son realized Jeremiah had been shot.

"I am thankful I didn't lose both sons that night," the mother said.

She said Jeremiah was shot in the head and was declared brain dead at the hospital. Just this week, investigators released surveillance video of who they believe killed the teenager. They said the gunman was also seen in a dark gray Ford Focus.

"For the person who did this, I don't wish him death," Lugo said. "He has a family too. They only thing I wish upon is to ask why?"

Lugo also wanted to share to other parents that they love on their children.

"Just remind them every morning and night that you love them."

The family decided to donate the teen's organs. The mom just found out that he saved the life of a 16-year-old girl. They hope to meet her and her family one day. She said her son's legacy lives on.