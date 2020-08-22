"I don't know who you showing out in front of, but it ain't cool little brother," driver says after SUV is riddled with gunfire

The shooting happened in the 3600 block of E Houston Street.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is voicing his frustration after his SUV was riddled with gunfire overnight.

Officers were called out to the 3600 block of E Houston Street around 12 a.m. Saturday.

According to an official with SAPD, Christopher 'Popcorn' Evans and his wife were driving on Gibbs and N. New Braunfels Avenue when the suspect(s) fired multiple shots at his SUV.

The vehicle was hit at least three times during the shooting, two of those were on the passenger side door.

Evans said it's sad that things like this keep happening, "The shooting was stupidity. You could have took someone's life. You could have shot my young lady in the head. You could have shot one of my babies by being foolish, not paying attention. I don't know who you showing out in front of, but it ain't cool little brother."