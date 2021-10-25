I-10 reopened near De Zavala after woman was hit and killed

The highway was closed for about two hours while police investigated the incident. It opened back up around 6 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — A stretch of I-10 is open after being shut down for about two hours early Monday morning on the northwest side when a woman was hit and killed

The woman's body was discovered on the highway around 3:45 a.m. somewhere between De Zavala Road and Huebner Road, police said.

The woman was reportedly hit by a vehicle on the main lanes of the highway and was pronounced dead on scene. Police believe the vehicle that hit the woman may have fled the scene.

No arrests have been made and police are still investigating.