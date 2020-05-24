Husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide in Katy

Investigators believe the husband may have been the one to pull the trigger.

KATY, Texas — A husband and wife were found dead Saturday night in what deputies are calling a murder-suicide.

This happened at about 10:40 p.m. in the 5900 block of Rose Bush Trail near the Meadowbrook Farm Golf Club in Katy.

The couple's teenage son was inside the home when the shooting happened. He was not injured. Deputies said he has been released to the custody of family members,

Investigators have spoken with several neighbors to try to piece together the motive for the shooting.

