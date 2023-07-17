Humble teen accused of killing mom, driving to Nebraska with body in trunk has hearing delayed

Tyler Roenz remains jailed on a $1M bond after a pre-trial hearing with the judge and attorneys on both sides was rescheduled.

HUMBLE, Texas — Tyler Roenz, 18, accused of beating and strangling his mother, then driving to Nebraska with her body in the trunk of his car didn't appear in court this morning as scheduled.

A pre-trial hearing between the judge and attorneys on both sides was reset until September.

Roenz remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

Roenz was arrested in connection with his mother, Michelle Roenz’s death in October 2022. His father reported them missing from their Humble home after he came home to a bloody scene and his car missing.

Michelle Roenz’s body was found in the trunk of the car her son was driving after he crashed during a police chase in Nebraska, police said. He was 17 at the time.

An autopsy determined the victim was beaten and strangled.

Roenz was arrested and brought back to Harris County on charges of murder and tampering with evidence.