SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities on Friday arrested a 27-year-old man who was allegedly involved in trafficking two "juvenile boys" in recent weeks.

According to SAPD officials, the boys initially were receiving drugs from the suspect, Zachary Neawhouse. Eventually, instead of money, the suspect began requesting explicit photos for payment; that later escalated to sexual acts. At some point, the suspect ordered the boys to remain with him, allegedly threatening to exploit them via social media if they didn't.

Later, in February, the boys were somehow able to report their situation to authorities, and Neawhouse was arrested on the northeast side on Friday.

"The fact that these young men stepped forward and they made an outcry and made a report speaks volumes to their level of courage to come forward and say enough is enough," officials say.

The suspect is being charged with continuous trafficking of persons.