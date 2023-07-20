Human remains found in suitcase on southwest Bexar County property

It was unclear how long the remains had been there, according to BCSO officials investigating the scene.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Human remains were discovered inside a suitcase at a property in southwest Bexar County on Thursday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Some people on the property were feeding animals when they found the suitcase and reported it around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Sheriff Javier Salazar said. The identity of the remains has not been determined, and there was no indication on how long the remains had been there.

Investigators were working to process the scene. Salazar said it is being considered a possible homicide, but the cause and manner of death was undetermined.

He added it is unknown whether the person was killed at the property or taken there after their death.

The sheriff's office was applying for a search warrant to finish investigating the scene, but Salazar said the property owners, who are out of town, were cooperating with authorities.

There were signs that burning had taken place on the property, but it was unknown whether that was in any way related to the human remains.

>>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.