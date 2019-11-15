SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old San Antonio high school student has been arrested after allegations he shoved and assaulted another student while participating at a senior event at a football game on Friday.

Jack LaRue faces assault charges after, according to an affidavit, he intervened in an altercation between his girlfriend and the 17-year-old victim, pulling the victim's hair before punching her multiple times while on the field. The incident was recorded on video, authorities say, and witnesses "provided written statements" saying LaRue punched the victim.

According to the affidavit, the victim sustained some kind of head injury from the incident.