HOUSTON — Two people were shot and killed at a Dunkin' Donuts shop in west Houston just before noon on Friday.

The shooting happened at the store near Memorial Park at Memorial Drive and Westcott Street.

Houston Police Homicide investigators are on the scene working to determine what happened.

HPD confirmed the deaths on Twitter:

We're working to gather more details at this time and will update this story as more information becomes available.



