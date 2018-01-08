HOUSTON — HOUSTON -- Houston police have named a suspect in the mysterious murder of a prominent Houston cardiologist.

Joseph James Pappas, 65, is the son of a woman who died while in the care of Dr. Mark Hausknecht.

Homicide detectives went to his house in southwest Houston Tuesday night after receiving reports that Pappas had threatened to commit suicide.

Pappas wasn't there and they are still searching for him.

"Pappas is wanted for murder and is considered armed and dangerous," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

A tip from someone who saw surveillance video of the suspect led police to Pappas.

Dr. Hausknecht was gunned down last month while riding his bike to work in the Texas Medical Center.

The killer was also on a bicycle but he got away.

Houston police released another video Tuesday that showed the suspect riding his bike down Southgate minutes after Hausknecht was shot on Main Street near Holcombe.

The latest video shows the suspect in a nearby neighborhood after the shooting.

The video came from a home security camera.

"It's disturbing that the guy is just non-nonchalantly riding down the street," said a neighbor.

The suspect was carrying a green backpack that investigators believe he used to conceal the gun.

"People bike in this neighborhood, it wouldn't have looked out of the ordinary," said another neighbor.

Another video released earlier was taken from a Metro Lift bus which shows Dr. Mark Hausknect riding a yellow bicycle on North Main Street just before he was shot and killed.

Houston police have released new video that shows the suspect who gunned down a prominent cardiologist in the Texas Medical Center on Friday. (HPD)

The suspect, also on a bicycle, is behind him. He was wearing a blue, short-sleeved polo shirt, a khaki ball cap and khaki shorts. He had a large, fully-loaded olive green backpack.

The shooting happened during the morning rush hour.

"You do not escape from the Med Center in a car, it's extremely congested you know, so a bike was like the ultimate way to really go very quickly out of the neighborhood," said another neighbor, who also asked not to be identified.

Dr. Hausknecht, who once treated President George H.W. Bush, was laid to rest on Saturday. Several members of the Boy Scouts attended the funeral service at Houston's First Presbyterian Church on Main Street. Some of Hausknecht's happiest memories were spent while he was scoutmaster of BSA Troop 11 for his two boys, according to his obituary.

If you know anything about the case, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

