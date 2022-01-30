Suspect shot during police chase in west Houston, HPD says

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says at this time, investigators cannot determine whether the suspect fired shots at the officers based on the evidence at the scene

HOUSTON — A police chase in west Houston ended Sunday evening after a suspect was shot, police say.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says at this time, investigators can't determine whether the suspect fired shots at the officers based on the evidence at the scene. Initially, HPD stated the suspect had fired shots at officers before they returned fire.

Finner said at approximately 3:45 p.m. officers responded to a call from a person who said they were following a robbery suspect in the 13000 block of Richmond Avenue. When officers located the suspect, a chase ensued.

Finner said the suspect struck at least two other vehicles during the chase. He said the chase lasted a total of 15 to 20 minutes and ended in 13400 block of Westheimer Road when the suspect struck the median. Finner said officers approached the victim and shots were fired as the suspect got out of the car.

It is unknown at this time whether the suspect had a gun.

HPD says the suspect was taken by Life Flight to a hospital in critical condition. Finner said the suspect is in serious condition but is expected to survive.