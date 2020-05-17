HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for an apparent beggar who opened fire on another man on the southeast side early Sunday morning.
The shooting was first reported after 1 a.m. in the 8400 block of Broadway just south of Bellfort.
According to Lt. C. Bruce with the Houston Police Department, a man walked up to a husband and wife who were in a truck at an apartment complex. The suspect asked for money, and the wife gave him some. But then the man asked for money. That’s when the husband got out of the truck, and an altercation began.
The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the husband before fleeing the scene on foot. The wife was not hurt.
The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance to undergo surgery. His condition is not known at this time.
A description of the gunman has not been released.
Anyone with information about the shooter can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
