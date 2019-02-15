HOUSTON — Two people were shot and killed at a Dunkin' Donuts shop in west Houston just before noon on Friday.

The shooting happened at the restaurant near Memorial Park at Memorial Drive and Westcott Street.

Police say a man walked into the store around 11:55 a.m. fatally shot his girlfriend and then turned the gun on himself.

We're told the woman was a manager at the restaurant.

Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

HPD confirmed the deaths on Twitter:



