HOUSTON — A taco truck owner was fatally shot overnight as he wrapped up his day’s work in southwest Houston, police said.

The robbery and shooting happened at about midnight Thursday in the 13500 block of South Post Oak just north of W. Orem, according to Lt. Meeler with the Houston Police Department.

Investigators believe the victim, 49, stopped at a convenience store on his way home.

“He was leaving the corner store here when he was surprised by multiple suspects,” said Lt. Meeler.

Multiple shots were fired, and the victim died at the scene as the suspects fled.

Investigators believe the victim could have been targeted by robbers who knew he owned a taco truck and knew his routine.

“The family quickly found out, and what I’ve learned from them here tonight is he was a good, honest, hard working individual in the community,” said Meeler. “These individuals decided to take his life for his property. For what belongs to him.”

The victim's name has not been released, nor has a detailed description of the suspects.

“What we need right now is help from the public,” added Meeler. “Somebody out there knows something. We have multiple individuals involved, and I know that they’re out there right now. In the morning when this airs at 6 or7 a.m. – that they are going to see this. They know what they did. They’re families are going to know what they did, and they’re going to talk about this. If these individuals talk to you about it – when they tell you what they did -- come forward.’”

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about this murder.

