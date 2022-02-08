Family of transgender woman hopes someone comes forward after her murder last week

After nearly five days, Marisela Castro's family is speaking out and hoping someone comes forward.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is still searching for the gunman that killed a transgender woman last Friday.

After nearly five days, Marisela Castro's family is speaking out and hoping someone comes forward.

"We don't believe it. We're frustrated and confused. It's just something we never expected," Keidi Castro said. "We didn't see it coming."

Holding back tears Keidi Castro looked for pictures of her sister who was shot and killed on Friday.

"I think it'll be the hardest thing to be at the funeral home and see her in a box," Keidi said. "I can't imagine that."

HPD says the shooting happened at Wood Shadows and Autumn Woods Drive at about 1:45 a.m. on Friday.

Home surveillance video captured a maroon Chrysler coming to a stop on a residential street. Investigators said three people were inside the car.

The driver, Marisela Castro, reportedly gets out of the car then a second person shoots her from behind. Then you see the same maroon vehicle take off.

Investigators said the suspects ditched the maroon car a couple of blocks away.

"And I said no, no, no, and I started crying like really bad and I said no I can't believe it," Jorge Lizardo said.

Lizardo said he was one of Marisela's best friends.

"She was always happy," he said.

That's one of the things he's going to miss most. Lizardo said people who were close to Marisela are trying make sense of something seemingly senseless.

"I don't know. Maybe people don't like our community. People who are trans or gays," Lizardo said. "It's hard right now in these times."