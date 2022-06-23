Pct. 4: Deputies rescue 7-year-old girl from Spring home in child endangerment case

The deputy constables who rescued the girl claim the mother was involved in prostitution at the home.

SPRING, Texas — Authorities say they rescued a 7-year-old girl from dangerous and deplorable conditions during an undercover operation at a home in Spring.

A picture provided by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office showed a home in complete disarray inside with trash and junk scattered everywhere.

Richard Charles Colton, 71, appeared in probable cause court Thursday morning and is charged with endangering a child, according to court documents.

The deputy constables who rescued the girl say Colton is her father and claim the mother was involved in prostitution at the home.

Court documents indicate they were letting sex buyers come and go to the home at all hours.

Police worry that the girl wasn't just exposed to that but also the threat of gun violence and robbery from those johns.

Colton's bond was set at $15,000. His wife is expected back in court later this morning.

The Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said they plan to release more on the undercover investigation that led to these arrests later today.