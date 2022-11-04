Woman found dead in parked car identified as 27-year-old expectant mother, HPD says

Investigators say do not believe the shooting was the result of aggressive driving or suicide.

HOUSTON — Police have identified the woman found shot dead in a car last week as 27-year-old Amber Butler.

Houston police said she was in the late stages of pregnancy and that her unborn child did not survive.

Butler was found just after 9:30 a.m. in a parked car on Willowbend Boulevard near Highway 90 on Friday.

At that time, an HPD officer responded to a call of a person down in that area and found Butler unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a white Chevrolet Malibu, police said. The vehicle was found parked in a main lane of traffic with the engine still running.

Police said Butler was found with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no evidence of weapons or ammunition near the scene, police said. They added that investigators do not believe the shooting was the result of aggressive driving or suicide.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.