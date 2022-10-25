Houston SPCA offering $5K reward for information leading to arrest of animal abuse suspect

The SPCA said someone tightly wrapped a hair tie around the snout of a chihuahua mix puppy, causing severe swelling and a deep laceration to the bone.

HOUSTON — The Houston SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for abusing a dog.

"Luckily, the bone is intact," an SPCA worker said. "There's no fractures or breaks, but the injury was severe and resulted in some pretty harsh injuries to the face."

A good Samaritan found the puppy in a parking lot off the North Freeway at West Road.