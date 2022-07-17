Would-be robber shot and killed by intended victim in west Houston, police say

The intended victim was getting money out of an ATM, when he was approached by a gunman who allegedly tried to rob him.

HOUSTON — A gunman accused of trying to rob another man was shot and killed by his intended victim, according to the Houston Police Department.

It happened Saturday night at an ATM near the intersection of Westheimer and South Gessner around 10:30 p.m.

Police say they arrived at the location and found a man shot, later determining he was deceased at the scene.

Following a preliminary investigation, police determined the deceased man had a gun and approached another man getting money out of an ATM.

The intended victim also had a gun, and that's when shots were fired, killing the would-be robber.

Police say the shooter remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.