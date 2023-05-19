Woman shoots up nightclub after being kicked out, HPD says

Hadassah Lundy, 37, returned to the nightclub at closing time and started shooting through a glass window, hitting one woman, according to Houston police.

HOUSTON — A woman opened fire on patrons inside a nightclub after she had been kicked out earlier in the evening, according to the Houston Police Department.

A woman inside the club was randomly hit in the chest by one of the bullets, but is expected to survive, police said.

On Monday, HPD said Hadassah Lundy, 37, had been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a public servant.

This happened just after 2 a.m. at a nightclub on Buffalo Speedway near the South Loop.

Police said Lunday was kicked out of the club and forced to leave. Later, near closing time, she came back in her truck. Police said they wouldn't let her back inside so she got a gun from the truck and fired a few shots in the air. Then Lunday fired six shots into the nightclub through a glass window, police said. That is when the victim was hit.

"She’s not related to the suspect, has no reason why she should’ve got shot," HPD Lt. Willkens said. "Just randomly got hit."

Police said Lunday took off in her truck and pulled over in a parking lot across the street. She tried to run away but an officer working an extra job in the nightclub chased her down.

"He was able to get over there on foot. She got out of her truck to walk away and he was able to catch her," Willkens said.