Firefighter seen comforting child after deadly shooting in NW Houston

A firefighter could be seen at the scene comforting a 3-year-old child following the deadly shooting.

HOUSTON — At least one person was killed after a gunman opened fire on a car with three people, including a child, in northwest Houston early Thursday, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of West Gulf Bank and West Montgomery Road in the Acres Homes area.

Houston police have confirmed at least one person was shot and killed. A Houston firefighter was also seen holding and comforting the 3-year-old child at the scene.

A sedan is still at the scene with its windows shot out.

Police are expected to give a briefing soon to provide more details.