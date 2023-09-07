Firefighter seen comforting child after deadly shooting in NW Houston

HOUSTON — At least one person was killed after a gunman opened fire on a car with three people, including a child, in northwest Houston early Thursday, according to the Houston Police Department.
This happened just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of West Gulf Bank and West Montgomery Road in the Acres Homes area.
Houston police have confirmed at least one person was shot and killed. A Houston firefighter was also seen holding and comforting the 3-year-old child at the scene.
A sedan is still at the scene with its windows shot out.
Police are expected to give a briefing soon to provide more details.