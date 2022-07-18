2 shot after good Samaritans intervene during possible domestic dispute, police say

The incident started as a domestic dispute between a couple walking down Cullen Boulevard, according to HPD.

HOUSTON — A man and woman were shot after a group of good Samaritans attempted to intervene during a possible domestic dispute, according to Houston police.

The incident started just before 1 a.m. Monday in the 6800 block of Cullen Boulevard.

Police say the suspect was walking with a woman and baby when he began attacking her.

A group of men saw the attack and intervened by attacking the suspect back.

The suspect then left the area, but came back a short time later in a black Chevy Tahoe and opened fire on the group.

A man and an innocent woman were struck by the suspect, while someone from the group he shot into, shot back at the suspect. Police say it's unclear if the suspect was hit.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital. The man is in critical condition, meanwhile the woman is currently stable, according to police.

Meanwhile, police say they're looking for the initial victim with the baby, who left before detectives arrived.

Police are also asking both parties involved in the shootout to turn themselves in.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.