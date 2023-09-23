Two men dead in what police believe was targeted shooting in southwest Houston

The men were walking along Bissonnet when someone got out of a car and shot them both.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Two men who were walking along a southwest Houston street were killed when someone got out of a car and shot them Saturday, according to police. The shooter remains on the loose.

The call came in a little after 5:30 p.m. about the shooting on Bissonnet between Gessner and the Southwest Freeway. Police said when they arrived, both victims were already dead.

According to investigators, a small four-door compact car pulled up to the two men and someone got out and started shooting, killing both men.

The car then took off westbound on Bissonnet.

In a news conference Saturday night, police said that the shooting appeared to be targeted and may be gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston police at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Reporter Maria Aguilera is following this story. Follow her on social media for updates.